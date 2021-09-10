Chiney Ogwumike with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/09/2021
Chiney Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 09/09/2021
Emma Raducanu, 18, beat Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 and will meet 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez on Saturday. One of them will win their first Grand Slam.
Florida cannot enforce its mandate against mask mandates unless it successfully appeals a ruling that the policy is unconstitutional.
49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd spent his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve and he could be headed there a third time. Hurd played in the team’s final preseason game this summer after working his way back from a torn ACL, but the knee has since given him trouble and head coach Kyle Shanahan [more]
This was expected.
The Los Angeles Lakers have officially signed DeAndre Jordan to the roster.
Parlays are a bad idea, you know that. We also know you're going to do them anyway.
Kevin Porter Jr. and Robert Horry are among those wanting to accept the viral Hakeem Olajuwon challenge from the Rockets.
Rick Pitino failed as Celtics president-coach.
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Denver Nuggets.
It was only the NFL's first of 272 regular-season games, but the Buccaneers' thrilling win over the Cowboys had important stakes for multiple parties.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
Two major semifinals in one year!View Entire Post ›
Disney announced in August that all employees were required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "with certain limited exceptions."
Leylah Fernandez becomes the youngest major finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004 with her 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 victory.
Ben Simmons has a message for the Philadelphia 76ers about his trade value.
The Ravens are working towards signing RB Latavius Murray to a deal
Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons is threatening to hold out of training camp, which could cost him up to $227,000 per day in fines, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps and Bobby Marks.
Raducanu defies predictions to reach the US Open 2021 final - read our report from New York British teenager becomes first British women's finalist since 1977 after defeating Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-4 Simon Briggs: How Emma Raducanu handcuffed Maria Sakkari to leave her bereft and befuddled 'Absolutely staggering': Tennis greats blown away by Raducanu's win in US Open semi-final Live reaction here throughout the day
How on earth? It’s just not possible for an 18-year-old qualifier to reach a major final. We know that because it has never been done before. But Emma Raducanu never even blinked as she ousted Maria Sakkari without fuss or apparent effort.
After an eight-year wait to be selected for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, former Michigan star Chris Webber will be inducted into the hall this weekend. The Wolverines' Fab Five — comprised of Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Ray Jackson and Jimmy King — has waited even longer to reunite, but that's slated to happen this Saturday (Sept. 11) as well, Webber told The Athletic.