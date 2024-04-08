Chinese Grand Prix 2024: When is the race, sprint, qualifying, where to watch

F1 returns to China for the first edition of the Chinese Grand Prix since 2019 - Getty Images/Greg Baker

Formula One returns to China this month after a five-year hiatus because of complications related to the Covid pandemic. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Max Verstappen is unsurprisingly the favourite, but another DNF as was the case in Melbourne could see him lose top spot in the standings.

Shanghai will be the first sprint race of the season, and with Verstappen winning four out of the six last year it is likely he will take the lead on this one too.

It’s been a while since we saw anyone on the grid drive here, some of them never before in F1, and it could be very interesting to see how they measure up on the track.

What time do the sessions start?

Friday April 19

First practice: 4.30am BST

Sprint qualifying: 8.30am

Saturday April 20

Sprint race: 4am

Qualifying: 8am

Sunday April 21

Chinese Grand Prix: 8am

What is the latest news?

RB have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will have a new chassis for the Chinese Grand Prix, after questions over the condition of the car arose due to Ricciardo’s recent lacklustre performances.

The team’s racing director Alan Permane has emphasised that construction of the fresh chassis was already underway and has not been outright built as a result of these doubts.

Daniel Ricciardo crashed out of the Japanese Grand Prix - Getty Images

“For me the chassis is a big lump of carbon that we attach the suspension to, attach an engine to, and a gearbox to,” he said. “It’s really ever so unlikely that there are performance issues with the chassis.

“However, we have a new one coming through, it makes sense at all levels to give that to Daniel, not least that Yuki is super happy and super comfortable where he is. We don’t have a preference on drivers.

“With Daniel maybe it’s good for him to just put that completely to bed, that there are any issues with the car.”

Ricciardo will be hoping this change can help him score some points in Shanghai after his crash at Suzuka.

Who last won the Chinese Grand Prix?

The last Chinese Grand Prix was back in 2019, with the 2020 race being called off due to the emerging Covid pandemic and no further editions being held since.

The winner then was none other than Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins at the Shanghai circuit with six.

Chinese Grand Prix circuit length, distance and race distance

First Grand Prix: 2004

Number of laps: 56

Circuit length: 5.541km

Race distance: 305.066km

Race lap record: 1min32.238sec ( Michael Schumacher, 2004)

How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on television and on streaming

Like usual, Sky Sports F1 will be showing full coverage of the racing weekend.

If you don’t have access to a full sky subscription, you can alternatively access the races on Now TV on a six-month minimum subscription, coming in at £26 a month.

For viewing on the go, fans can stream the race on platforms such as Sky GO and NOW.

Those outside of the UK can watch the race on F1’s own subscription service F1TV, which is available worldwide and is complete with special features such as pre and post race shows and onboard camera footage.

For extended highlights, Channel 4 broadcasts their qualifying program on Saturday and their race program on Sunday.

What are the current standings?

What are the odds for the winner of the race?

Max Verstappen, 1/5

Sergio Perez 9/1

Carlos Sainz 14/1

Charles Leclerc, 14/1

Lando Norris 33/1

George Russell 40/1

Lewis Hamilton, 40/1

Oscar Piastri 40/1

Who are the past winners of the Chinese Grand Prix?

Results 2004-2019

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2013: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari

2012: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2011: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2010: Jenson Button, McLaren

2009: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull

2008: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren

2007: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari

2006: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari

2005: Fernando Alonso, Renault

2004: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.