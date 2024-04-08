Chinese Grand Prix 2024: When is the race, sprint, qualifying, where to watch
Formula One returns to China this month after a five-year hiatus because of complications related to the Covid pandemic. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the race at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Max Verstappen is unsurprisingly the favourite, but another DNF as was the case in Melbourne could see him lose top spot in the standings.
Shanghai will be the first sprint race of the season, and with Verstappen winning four out of the six last year it is likely he will take the lead on this one too.
It’s been a while since we saw anyone on the grid drive here, some of them never before in F1, and it could be very interesting to see how they measure up on the track.
What time do the sessions start?
Friday April 19
First practice: 4.30am BST
Sprint qualifying: 8.30am
Saturday April 20
Sprint race: 4am
Qualifying: 8am
Sunday April 21
Chinese Grand Prix: 8am
What is the latest news?
RB have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will have a new chassis for the Chinese Grand Prix, after questions over the condition of the car arose due to Ricciardo’s recent lacklustre performances.
The team’s racing director Alan Permane has emphasised that construction of the fresh chassis was already underway and has not been outright built as a result of these doubts.
“For me the chassis is a big lump of carbon that we attach the suspension to, attach an engine to, and a gearbox to,” he said. “It’s really ever so unlikely that there are performance issues with the chassis.
“However, we have a new one coming through, it makes sense at all levels to give that to Daniel, not least that Yuki is super happy and super comfortable where he is. We don’t have a preference on drivers.
“With Daniel maybe it’s good for him to just put that completely to bed, that there are any issues with the car.”
Ricciardo will be hoping this change can help him score some points in Shanghai after his crash at Suzuka.
Who last won the Chinese Grand Prix?
The last Chinese Grand Prix was back in 2019, with the 2020 race being called off due to the emerging Covid pandemic and no further editions being held since.
The winner then was none other than Lewis Hamilton, who holds the record for most wins at the Shanghai circuit with six.
Chinese Grand Prix circuit length, distance and race distance
First Grand Prix: 2004
Number of laps: 56
Circuit length: 5.541km
Race distance: 305.066km
Race lap record: 1min32.238sec ( Michael Schumacher, 2004)
How to watch the Chinese Grand Prix on television and on streaming
Like usual, Sky Sports F1 will be showing full coverage of the racing weekend.
If you don’t have access to a full sky subscription, you can alternatively access the races on Now TV on a six-month minimum subscription, coming in at £26 a month.
For viewing on the go, fans can stream the race on platforms such as Sky GO and NOW.
Those outside of the UK can watch the race on F1’s own subscription service F1TV, which is available worldwide and is complete with special features such as pre and post race shows and onboard camera footage.
For extended highlights, Channel 4 broadcasts their qualifying program on Saturday and their race program on Sunday.
What are the current standings?
What are the odds for the winner of the race?
Max Verstappen, 1/5
Sergio Perez 9/1
Carlos Sainz 14/1
Charles Leclerc, 14/1
Lando Norris 33/1
George Russell 40/1
Lewis Hamilton, 40/1
Oscar Piastri 40/1
Who are the past winners of the Chinese Grand Prix?
Results 2004-2019
2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull
2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2016: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2013: Fernando Alonso, Ferrari
2012: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2011: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2010: Jenson Button, McLaren
2009: Sebastian Vettel, Red Bull
2008: Lewis Hamilton, McLaren
2007: Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari
2006: Michael Schumacher, Ferrari
2005: Fernando Alonso, Renault
2004: Rubens Barrichello, Ferrari
