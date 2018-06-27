Chinese girl absolutely destroyed Klay Thompson in arcade pop-a-shot

While touring in China, Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson stopped to play arcade pop-a-shot with a young Chinese girl. She absolutely destroyed him. (Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is a good shooter.

After all, he shot nearly 49 percent from the field and went 44 percent from the 3-point line for the Warriors this past season. There’s no denying that those are impressive figures.

As it turns out, though, Thompson is only good on the court. Throw him in an arcade, and it’s a totally different story.

While touring in China, and being fully embraced by fans throughout the country, Thompson stopped to play the classic arcade pop-a-shot with a young fan.

And that young fan absolutely destroyed him.





Seriously, that girl was on a roll, putting up three or more shots before Thompson could even get one up. It looked robotic, and was completely mesmerizing.

If she can keep it up — and transition that game from the arcade to the gym floor — she’ll be right on track for a professional basketball career of her own in a few years.

