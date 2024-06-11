Chinese Embassy sends official complaint to Real Madrid over fan behaviour

The Chinese Embassy sent an official complaint to Real Madrid this week, following insulting behaviour from one of their fans after of the Champions League final.

They expressed their shock and anger at a video where Real Madrid fans sang a racist song about the Chinese, classifying it as ‘insulting’. As per MD, Los Blancos responded making it clear that they were repulsed by the inappropriate conduct, and that the club condems any form of racism or xenophobia.

They went on to say that it was an ‘isolated incident from an individual fan’, and ‘in no way represents the values and principles of the club, nor the majority of their fans’. All of this came about after a video went viral on Chinese social media site Weibo, where a reporter recounted the incident after interviewing fans outside Wembley following Real Madrid’s victory over Borussia Dortmund.

The video shows a fan responding to their nationality by singing ‘Oh the little Chinese girl, she shakes it for me, on the bed of your sister,’ and racked up over 57 millions views and 10,000 comments. Some fans said they would be boycotting Real Madrid, remarking that they were Chinese before they were Real Madrid fans, while others followed the line of the club, pointing out that it was an individual rather than the club itself.

🇨🇳 Se ha hecho viral en redes chinas este vídeo en el que un reportero chino acusa de racismo a unos españoles, en la celebración del Real Madrid en Londres. Muchos chinos se están hartando de cómo son tratados en el extranjero y ya no pasan ni una. pic.twitter.com/NZlhVrmNOT — 马悟空 (@Ma_WuKong) June 5, 2024

Los Blancos went on to express their ‘respect and esteem’ which they held their Chinese fans in, and their desire to ‘continue contributing positively to the friendship between China and Spain’.