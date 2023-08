FILE PHOTO: How much worse can China's economic slowdown get?

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's fiscal revenues grew 11.5% in the first seven months from a year earlier, slower than a 13.3% rise in the first six months, finance ministry data showed on Monday.

Fiscal spending rose 3.3% in the January-July period, slowing from a rise of 3.9% in the first six months, the ministry added.

