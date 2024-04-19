China's F1 Fires Could Be Caused By Sparking Cars Igniting Swamp Gas

Fire! Fire! Fire! - Screenshot: Formula 1 via YouTube

Formula 1 sessions can be halted for all kinds of reasons, including damaged barriers, severe weather and even literal dragons on track. Now, however, the Chinese Grand Prix has been marred by a new phenomenon: spontaneous combustion of the grass surrounding the Shanghai International Circuit.

During free practice one in China, a red flag was waved and the session paused when a patch of grass near the track set on fire. A similar phenomenon then occurred in the first round of Sprint Qualifying at the track, forcing Formula 1 to delay the second qualifying session for this weekend’s sprint race.

Now, the FIA has launched a probe into what could be causing the mysterious fires at the Shanghai International Circuit, reports Autosport. Theories so far have included sparks kicked up by the 2024 cars, methane released from the swamp the Shanghai International Circuit is built on and paint used to jazz up the circuit. As Autosport explains:

One theory is that because the Shanghai track is built on a swamp, methane gas could be seeping up through the ground - which is then being ignited and causing the fires. Another idea is that the grass has been chemically treated to enhance its looks, and it is this that is causing the problem. However, the FIA’s initial physical inspections on Friday did not shed any great light on the situation, as it is understood there were no unusual smells or evidence of anything unexpected in the area.

F1 cars shoot up showers of sparks in 2024. - Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

During qualifying, there was a downpour across the circuit, which will hopefully dampen the ground and make future fires over the weekend less likely. However, it would be mighty embarrassing for F1 and the Chinese Grand Prix promoters if spontaneous combustion keeps affecting running over the weekend, which still has a second practice session, sprint race and Sunday’s grand prix to run.

In an attempt to ensure this doesn’t happen, the FIA has launched a full probe into the problem. F1’s governing body will reportedly conduct a “more detailed examination” on Friday evening to try and unearth the true cause of the fires and ensure that they don’t reoccur over the weekend.

