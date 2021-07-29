China wins Olympic gold in women's 4x200m freestyle relay, sets world record

China grabbed Olympic gold in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, in a surprise win in Tokyo Thursday.

The big picture: Katie Ledecky made up time as Team USA's final swimmer to help the U.S. take silver. Australia, who was the heavy favorite, won the bronze. All three teams finished ahead of the previous world record pace.

