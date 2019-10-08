China vs. NBA: Adam Silver responds to China TV's NBA broadcast cancellation

Tensions between the NBA and the Chinese government continue to boil after China's state-run television network announced that it would not air any pre-season games scheduled to play in the country this week. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver responded to the ban, saying that the NBA would not regulate speech from its players, coaches, and other workers. Yahoo Finance's Krystal Hu reports on how folks in mainland China have reacted to the news. She breaks it down to Jen Rodgers, Myles Udland, and Brian Cheung.

