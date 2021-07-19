China and South Korea’s Olympic teams arrive in Japan

More than 400 Chinese athletes will participate in the Tokyo Games as China secured 318 sports in 225 events, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The Korean Sport and Olympic Committee said South Korea's Olympic squad consisted of 232 athletes and 122 staff who will take part in 29 sports events.

Since July 2, Tokyo 2020 organizers have reported 58 positive cases of COVID-19 among athletes, officials and journalists.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, members of the teams had to do a COVID-19 test upon arrival.

The Tokyo Olympics will run from July 23 through August 8.