China runs the (Olympic) table at diving worlds

The dynastic Chinese diving team authored one of its most dominating performances at this week's world championships in Doha.

China won all eight events that are on the Olympic program, including going one-two in all four individual events on the Olympic program.

A nation can have a maximum one entry in synchronized diving events and two entries in each individual event.

That means that no Chinese diver was outscored by any diver from another country in any Olympic event at these worlds (the closest anyone came was 17.7 points behind).

It's the second time that's happened at an Olympics or worlds.

In 2019, China also won all eight Olympic program events, plus went one-two in the four individual events. At those worlds, China also swept the men's and women's golds in the 1m springboard, which is not on the Olympic program. China won neither 1m springboard event this past week.

It all sets up for China to once again bid for its first sweep of the eight Olympic golds this summer. China won six or seven of the eight golds at each of the last five Games.

The Chinese are led by female platform stars Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi. Quan, 16, and Chen, 18, have gone one-two (in either order) at the last three world championships, plus the Tokyo Olympics.

On the men's side, Wang Zongyuan, 22, followed his Tokyo Olympic 3m springboard silver with world titles the last three years.

Cassiel Rousseau of Australia, the 2023 World platform champion, skipped the individual event as he focused on the synchro event this past week to qualify an Olympic quota spot for his nation.

Last year, Rousseau won the final event of worlds, snapping China's streak of 37 consecutive wins in diving worlds events dating to 2019.

The U.S.' best finish at these worlds was fourth in a pair of synchro events. The last time the U.S. did not win a medal at worlds was 2003.