China reports 143 new coronavirus cases vs 125 the day before

·1 min read

BEIJING, Aug 10 (Reuters) - China reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 on the mainland for Aug. 9, up from 125 cases a day earlier, the health authority said on Tuesday.

China's latest clusters are mainly driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant, officials have said.

Among the new confirmed infections, the highest number China has reported since Jan. 20, 108 were locally transmitted, up from 94 a day earlier, while the remainder were imported from abroad, the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Most local infections were in the eastern province of Jiangsu and the central province of Henan.

The number of new asymptomatic infections was 38 from 39 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases.

China has reported a total of 93,969 infections since the outbreak began. The number of reported deaths remained at 4,636. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • A failed German Covid-19 vaccine could be the answer to the global vaccine shortage

    ﻿The world needs more Covid vaccines. One solution may be found in failure: CureVac, a German company that joined the rush of firms creating inoculants in 2020 found out in June that its product is only 47% effective against the coronavirus, compared to 90% or higher in vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna. Chad Bown, an economist at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, argues that governments should work to convert this supply chain to produce an effective vaccine designed by a different company.

  • Target, Walmart and 5 More Retailers Requiring Masks as Delta Variant Surges

    Due to the surge in the COVID-19 Delta variant and updated guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, several retailers are reverting to requiring masks. Many of these...

  • Malaysia to ease COVID curbs for fully vaccinated in eight states

    Malaysia will relax some COVID-19 restrictions for fully vaccinated people in eight states that have met criteria such as reduced case numbers and higher vaccination rates, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Sunday. The measures, which will allow dining in at restaurants, outdoor individual sports and interstate tourism, will take effect on Tuesday, Muhyiddin said in a televised address. "I understand, many are tired of the pandemic or are dealing with pandemic fatigue," he said.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued "Worse" Warning

    A new survey shows that some Americans are finally realizing the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse. They are correct. Experts are predicting we could soon rise back up to 200,00 cases a day, as hospitalizations and deaths rise. To help you stay safe, Scott Gottlieb, the former FDA commission and board member of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation with some advice about who is in the most danger and how to keep our kids safe. Read on for 5 pieces of life-saving advice, and to ensure your health

  • "The world needs a reality check," health expert warns as COVID surges

    As COVID-19 case numbers surge across the United States and globally due to highly contagious variants of the virus, experts warn that people are not learning the lessons of the pandemic, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: Resistance to the measures that could tamper the virus' spread — masking, social distancing, and most importantly, vaccination — could draw out the length of the pandemic and keep a return to normal life at bay.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • S.Korea apologises as Moderna halves August COVID-19 vaccine shipments

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's health minister apologised for COVID-19 vaccine shortages on Monday, saying U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc would deliver less than half its planned shipment this month due to production issues. Suffering a fourth wave of infections, South Korea has posted record numbers of new cases in recent weeks, while its inoculation campaign has been dogged by vaccine shortages and shipment delays. Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said Moderna had informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

  • Daily COVID cases return below 3,000 in South Carolina after reaching summer peak

    The state’s health agency reported 2,467 confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Saturday, according to data released on Monday.

  • NBCUniversal Hit By Covid Outbreaks, According To County Records, Amid High Rate Of Infections In Los Angeles

    As Delta variant cases continue at high levels in Los Angeles County, outbreaks on sets, studio lots and facilities continue as well. On Monday, the county’s Covid-19 reporting page indicated there had been an NBC Universal Productions outbreak at the address for Santa Clarita’s Firestone Ranch. The county site indicates seven associated infections. Also this […]

  • L.A. County Reports 8 New Covid-19 Deaths And 3,031 New Positive Cases—Sunday Update

    SUNDAY: On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 8 new deaths and 3,031 new cases from Covid-19. There are also 1,433 current hospitalizations. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But today’s data brings the County to a total of 24,777 deaths and 1,326,361 positive […]

  • As delta surges, experts wonder whether SC will be ready for the next COVID variant

    “We have no idea what’s actually happening, and I think that’s dangerous,” Helmut Albrecht, director of USC’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, said. “It’s important to know where in this surge we are.”

  • Florida COVID update: More than 28,000 cases per day over the weekend, another record

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday afternoon released COVID-19 data for the weekend that showed Florida shattering its single-day case record. But by Monday night — the Florida Department of Health disputed those numbers.

  • Former FDA commissioner says northern states may see a rise in cases as infections will likely 'start to collide with the opening of school'

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the pandemic is "certainly getting worse" during an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    One person is now dying from COVID-19 every two minutes in Iran, state TV said on Monday, as the Middle East’s worst-hit nation reported a new record daily toll of 588 fatalities. Australia expanded a lockdown to a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay on Monday, as fears grew that the virus has spread from Sydney to the northern tip of the country's most populous state. Tamworth, a farming town 414 km (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 km north of Sydney, will both enter a seven-day lockdown.

  • SFO becomes vaccine tourism hot spot for international visitors

    "It's costing them only about $4,000 - $5,000, that is the most." Travel agent Edward Siu has gotten multiple calls inquiring about this travel incentive and says the price tag is high but worth it as COVID cases are spiking in many countries across the world.

  • One Triangle county sees over 4,000 new cases in two weeks, as NC battles delta variant

    It was among the highest of any county in the state, but some neighboring counties had higher relative transmission rates.

  • 78 new COVID-19 cases detected in Singapore; 21 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday (8 August) reported the detection of 78 new cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 65,764.

  • Civil servants who refuse to return to office won't have pay cut, No 10 confirms

    Civil servants who refuse to return to office won't have pay cut, No 10 confirms

  • The Latest: Texas looks to hire health workers out of state

    Texas is looking for out-of-state health workers to help fight its third wave of coronavirus infections. Gov. Greg Abbott’s move Monday came as a county-owned hospital in Houston raised tents to accommodate its COVID-19 overflow. Abbott directed the Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from outside Texas.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • CJ McCollum's take on Steph Curry's historic Warriors contract

    CJ McCollum is well aware of how special Steph Curry is ...