'China Klay' Thompson returns as Warriors star touches down in Shanghai

No Warriors player is more beloved for his off-court antics than swingman Klay Thompson. From barking at a reigning NL MVP at Wrigley Field to texting the wrong group chat, Klay has become one of the most relatable superstars in the NBA.

The five-time All-Star appears to have brought back his most famous alter ego, as "China Klay" touched down in Shanghai on Friday and received a hero's welcome.

Thompson treks to the world's most populous nation at least once a year, as he is signed to an endorsement deal with Chinese shoe company Anta.

#ChinaKlay has produced some great moments in the past, including coming up very short on a 360 dunk attempt, much to the gathered crowd's amusement.

Stay tuned to see what new viral moment the 29-year-old will produce during his time overseas.

