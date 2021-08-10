China elephants: 150,000 evacuated from path of trekking herd

·2 min read
A herd of wild Asian elephants eat crops at a village at Ning&#39;er Hani and Yi Autonomous County on August 7, 2021 in Pu&#39;er, Yunnan Province of China
The elephants have tucked into villagers' crops on their long migration route

More than 150,000 people have been evacuated from the path of a herd of migrating elephants, Chinese officials have said.

Authorities in south-western Yunnan province feared conflict between residents and the 14 Asian elephants which have been on the move for months.

More than 25,000 police officers using vehicles and drones have monitored the herd, state media report.

The protected animals left a nature reserve in Yunnan about 17 months ago.

Since then they have made international headlines with an extraordinary 500km (300-mile) trek that has seen them wander through fields, towns and cities, eating millions of dollars worth of crops and damaging buildings.

As the herd approached settlements, local residents were temporarily relocated.

By June the animals had reached the outskirts of the provincial capital of Kunming.

Efforts to head them off and send them back to the Mengyangzi Nature Reserve initially failed but eventually the herd turned around and began to head home.

Herd of elephants lying down sleeping
Drones were used to keep an eye on the herd, seen here asleep in a forest

Wan Yong, who heads the team monitoring the elephants, told a news conference on Monday that the herd had crossed the Yuanjiang River and was continuing to head south. Electric fences, bait and artificial roads have been used to ensure the animals followed the correct path.

Experts say it is unclear exactly why the elephants left their usual habitat to embark on the journey. Some have suggested an inexperienced leader may have led the herd astray, while others believe the elephants could have been searching for a new habitat.

The Asian elephant is an endangered species. China has only about 300 wild elephants, mainly living - like the wandering herd - in the south of Yunnan province.

Recommended Stories

  • Angler fishing for catfish reels in surprising catch – and a Missouri state record

    A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”

  • Watch: Yellowstone bison rescue calf from attacking wolves

    Guests on a Yellowstone National Park nature tour Saturday witnessed a dramatic predation attempt by wolves on a bison calf that escaped thanks to its larger herd mates.

  • If You Live In These States, Look Out for Black Bears

    Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther

  • Historic drought threatens California farms supplying much US food

    In the valleys of central California, the search for water has turned into an all-out obsession as the region suffers through a drought that could threaten the US food supply.

  • 'River Dave' grateful for help, after fire destroyed his cabin

    An off-the-grid New Hampshire hermit known to locals as “River Dave,” whose cabin burned down on the wooded property where he was squatting for 27 years, says he's grateful and overwhelmed by fundraising efforts and offers of a place to live.

  • Wild elephants in China are finally coming home

    Elephants attracted international attention for their long adventure away from home

  • Watch this arsonist start a fire in Italy

    The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.

  • It was called in as a shark bite. But officials don’t know what bit a teen in the Keys

    A 15-year-old boy was airlifted out of Key Largo on Saturday morning after his legs were bitten while he was lobstering off his family’s boat, state wildlife police said.

  • There Will Be Plenty of Rain, Snow, and Ice This Winter, According to the Farmers' Almanac

    Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.

  • How to Clean a Hummingbird Feeder in 5 Easy Steps

    A clean feeder ensures the hummingbirds in your garden stay happy and healthy.

  • Plug Power Fueled Up for Rest of FY21

    A societal and cultural shift toward alternative energy has fueled the take-off of several industries over the last few years, from electric vehicles and battery technology to hydrogen fuel cell power sources. Even the current U.S. government has been passing favorable legislature to promote growth for the cleaner and greener energy. Plug Power Inc., (PLUG) falls under this category, and with regulatory support could see considerable upside. (See Plug Power stock charts on TipRanks) Laying out h

  • U.S. facing another "dangerous" heat wave as 107 large fires rage across the West

    Forecasters are warning Americans to brace for another extreme heat wave this week, as 107 large wildfires burn across nearly 2.3 million acres of the U.S. West. Driving the news: "Widespread air quality alerts and scattered Red Flag Warnings stretch from the Northwest and Northern Rockies to the High Plains, as well as throughout parts of central California," the National Weather Service said Sunday.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."It's going to be a r

  • Chicago area under threat of severe storms

    The primary threats with any storms that develop will be heavy rain, strong winds and large hail - and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

  • 'Extremely challenging stretch': Smoke clearing could energize Dixie Fire, other blazes as winds return

    The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.

  • Here’s what that big climate change report says about food

    Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it

  • Letters: What happens when an electric car breaks down at the side of the road

    SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.

  • Touring the flood damage the morning after

    AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.

  • Colorado Hiker Captures Terrifying Moose Charge On Video

    A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.

  • Tornado takes a spin through rural Illinois

    This video shows a massive tornado that could be seen spinning near the town of Virgil, Illinois, on Aug. 8. Multiple tornadoes were spotted in Illinois that day.

  • Debunking 13 of the biggest climate change myths

    Climate scientists Deepti Singh and Ben Cook join us to debunk 13 myths about global warming. They talk about the difference between climate and weather, how affordable renewable energy is, and why it doesn't help to point fingers. Worried it's too late to take action? Singh and Cook dive deep into these myths and more on this episode of "Debunked." Singh is an assistant professor in the School of the Environment at Washington State University Vancouver, and received her Ph.D. in Environmental Earth System Science from Stanford University. Read more about her work here: https://deeptis47.github.io/ Cook is a research physical scientist with NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, and an adjunct research scientist with the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory. Read more about his work here: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/authors/bcook.html