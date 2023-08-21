Housebuilders sink to bottom of FTSE as downturn deepens - latest updates

Shares in housebuilders have sunk to the bottom of the FTSE 350 - Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Housebuilding shares have fallen to the bottom of the UK’s main stock markets amid a deepening downturn in the property sector.

The largest developers across the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 were the biggest fallers today after poor industry data and a major profit warning.

Figures from Rightmove showed asking prices for homes in Britain suffered the biggest August fall since 2018 this month as soaring mortgage costs put buyers under pressure.

Meanwhile, more than £50m was wiped off the value of Crest Nicholson shares as the housebuilder issued a profit warning today after trading “worsened during the summer of this year”.

09:19 AM BST

Oil ticks higher as dollar rally slows

Oil has risen for a third day amid signs of tightening supplies in the market and a stall in the dollar’s rally.

Global benchmark Brent traded 0.7pc higher above $85 a barrel, and is up more than 2pc since last Wednesday’s close.

Supply curbs from Russia and Saudi Arabia have driven a rally since late June, while US crude stockpiles have shrunk to the least since January.

The dollar was steady today following declines in the previous two sessions, making commodities that are priced in the currency cheaper for many buyers. That came after the greenback had been strengthening from mid-July.

Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist for IG Asia said a stall in the dollar rally over the past few sessions is aiding oil.

He said: “All eyes will be on whether China will be able to pull off a recovery through the rest of the year to provide further conviction for oil prices to continue higher.”

08:54 AM BST

Domino's franchisee to declare Russian business bankrupt

The Russian arm of fast food chain Domino’s is likely to close after its London-listed parent company decided to put it into bankruptcy.

Apparently failing to find a buyer for the Russian business, DP Eurasia said it has decided its subsidiary should instead file for bankruptcy.

The franchisee runs around 170 Domino’s pizza sites in the country, and had previously said it was “evaluating its presence” there.

The Russian economy has been hit by sanctions since President Vladimir Putin launched his unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a continuation of the Kremlin’s campaign in eastern Ukraine and Crimea which started in 2014.

Although DP Eurasia has not been named by Ukraine as one of the International Sponsors of War - a list which includes businesses such as Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Yves Rocher, and Mondelez - it has faced criticism for continuing to do business in Russia.

Late last year the company was named and shamed in the House of Commons for its ongoing presence in the country.

DP Eurasia has Domino’s franchise sites in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia. In Turkey it is the biggest pizza delivery chain, with 673 sites, and it is the third-largest in Russia.

Domino's pizza

08:37 AM BST

FTSE 250 slumps amid property sector worries

Housebuilders have dragged down the FTSE 250 after disappointing data on asking prices and a profit warning from Crest Nicholson.

The UK’s midcap stock index has fallen 0.3pc, with the housing sector index slipping 2.9pc.

Data from website Rightmove showed asking prices for homes in Britain fell sharply this month, as rising mortgage costs caused sellers to lower their expectations of what they can get for their properties.

It was the biggest monthly fall for August since 2018 and twice as steep as the usual summertime fall.

Meanwhile, Crest Nicholson tumbled 14.4pc after the housebuilder lowered its annual profit expectations.

The FTSE 100 opened higher as it was boosted by energy stocks in a rebound from six-week lows hit in the previous session.

The UK’s blue-chip index rose as much as 0.2pc as oil and gas stocks added 1pc amid a bounce in oil prices caused by lower exports from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

08:25 AM BST

Asking prices for homes plunge to lowest level in five years

Advertised house prices have fallen by the biggest amount in five years as high mortgage rates ward off potential buyers.

Our personal finance reporter Alexa Phillips has the details:

The average asking price of newly marketed properties dropped by 1.9pc (£7,012) this month, to £364,895, marking the biggest cut in August since 2018, according to Rightmove. Sellers are pricing competitively to attract buyers hit by high mortgage rates and cost of living pressures, the property website said. While a number of big-name lenders have announced rate cuts over the past few weeks, the average two-year mortgage rate has only marginally slipped from 6.78pc to 6.76pc in the past month, according to Moneyfacts, an analyst. The number of sales agreed is now 15pc lower than in 2019, while there was a 10pc decline for properties bought by first-time buyers.

This chart shows how monthly mortgage payments have increased as a share of income.

08:14 AM BST

European gas prices jump nearly a fifth

European natural gas prices have surged as Australian workers prepare for a strike if no deal is reached in pay talks on Wednesday.

Benchmark Dutch front-month gas soared as much as 18pc to €42.90 a megawatt-hour in early trading as the looming walkouts threaten global supplies.

The industrial action could start as early as September 2 if Woodside Energy, the operator of the plant, does not offer a suitable agreement, unions said over the weekend.

Workers at Chevron plants also began voting on potential strikes last week.

The possibility of supply disruptions in Australia, which may impact 10pc of global LNG exports, has kept European traders on edge this month.

Anxiety has surged even though the continent is well-stocked for winter and it rarely receives fuel from Australia.

08:06 AM BST

Mixed start for UK markets

Stock markets in London have struggled for direction after the interest rate cut in China.

The internationally-focused FTSE 100 has gained 0.1pc to 7,266.29 while the FTSE 250 was down 0.2pc to 18,068.09.

07:57 AM BST

Housing slowdown triggers profit warning at Crest Nicholson

Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has said that the housing market has slowed considerably this summer, especially in recent weeks, as it downgraded its profit forecast for the year.

The builder said that “trading conditions for the housing market have worsened during the summer of this year”, as “the economic uncertainty is deterring prospective home movers”.

It came despite prices remaining resilient because there is not much supply of homes to buy and not many people who are being forced to sell because of a deterioration in their financial situations.

The business said that it expected adjusted pre-tax profit to reach £50m in the year ending October 31. It had previously indicated that profit would reach around £73.7m.

Crest Nicholson has issued a profit warning - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

07:54 AM BST

China to spearhead push for G7 rival as economy weakens at home

China will push the world’s leading emerging market powers to become a full-scale rival to the G7 group of wealthy nations as it seeks to enlist more members.

The Brics bloc — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will use an annual leaders’ summit in Johannesburg this week to begin the process of enlisting more members to bolster its global status.

The push has been driven mainly by Chinese President Xi Jinping but also backed by Russia and South Africa.

There will also be talks on how to accelerate a shift away from the dollar, in part by increasing the use of local currencies in trade between members, which is surging, according to a draft agenda seen by Bloomberg.

It comes as China’s central bank cut interest rates today in an attempt to counter the post-Covid growth slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Activity has been dragged down recently by uncertainty in the labour market and global economic sluggishness, weakening demand for Chinese goods.

From left, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, China's President Xi Jinping, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro at the Brics emerging economies summit in Brazil in 2019 - AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

07:49 AM BST

China cuts key interest rate in bid to kickstart economy

China’s central bank cut a key interest rate but kept another on hold in a move that has confused economists as it attempts to counter the post-Covid slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.

Activity has been dragged down recently by uncertainty in the labour market and global economic sluggishness, weakening demand for Chinese goods.

Growth has also been hit by financial troubles in the real estate sector, with several leading developers on the verge of bankruptcy and struggling to complete projects.

The People’s Bank of China said today cut the one-year loan prime rate (LPR), which serves as a benchmark for corporate loans, from 3.55pc to 3.45pc.

However, the five-year LPR, which is used to price mortgages, was held at 4.2pc, despite economists predicting the rate to be cut by 15 basis points following a similar reduction last week to an important central bank policy loan rate.

Goldman Sachs economist Maggie Wei described the LPR cut as “disappointing”, adding that it “would not help with building confidence” as Chinese authorities pursue an economic recovery.

Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said: “The decision to keep the 5-year unchanged is puzzling.

“It is not clear how to interpret this decision and the cut last week.”

China stocks fell to around nine-month lows as investors were disappointed by the milder-than-expected measures to boost confidence.

Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, said: “The surprising hold of five-year LPR is inconsistent with the overall policy tone of property bailout.

“The policy message of this LPR hold will confuse the market and dilute the sentiment impact.”

Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China Economics at Capital Economics, said: “The big picture is that the PBOC’s approach to monetary policy is of limited use in the current environment and won’t be enough, on its own at least, to put a floor beneath growth.”

He added: “But the disappointing follow-through from the MLF cut to the LPR strengthens our view that the PBOC is unlikely to embrace the sizeable declines needed to revive credit demand.”

07:31 AM BST

Good morning

Chinese banks kept a key interest rate that guides mortgages on hold, a surprise move that sowed confusion over the country’s approach to stemming the nation’s property slump.

The five-year loan prime rate (LPR) was unexpectedly held steady at 4.2pc on Monday, according to data from the People’s Bank of China.

Most economists had predicted the rate to be cut by 15 basis points following a similar reduction last week to an important central bank policy loan rate. That was seen as precursor for a cut to the 5-year LPR.

The one-year LPR was lowered by 10 basis points to 3.45pc from 3.55pc, a smaller cut than what most economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed as investors were disappointed by China’s milder-than-expected measures to boost confidence, with the country’s sluggish recovery and property woes keeping sentiment fragile.

China cut its one-year benchmark lending rate today but surprised markets by keeping the five-year rate unchanged, falling short of market expectations of cuts to both rates.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 Index dropped 0.5pc by the midday recess to its lowest since late November 2022, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4pc.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.4pc, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.3pc.

Meanwhile, Tokyo shares ended a three-day losing streak to close higher, with bargain-hunting supporting the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4pc to end at 31,565.64, while the broader Topix index added 0.2pc to 2,241.49.

The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.1pc to 2,507.16 while Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3pc to 7,124.60.

India’s Sensex opened up 0.3pc at 65,147.47. New Zealand and Singapore retreated while Bangkok and Jakarta gained.