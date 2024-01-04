Chimezie Metu flies in for the alley-oop slam
Chimezie Metu flies in for the alley-oop slam, 01/03/2024
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The next iteration of the College Football Playoff is coming, but it will only last two years. So what would we like to see in 2026?
With the regular season winding down, fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri shares some findings we can take with us into the offseason for 2024.
To draft a quarterback with the No. 1 pick or not to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick? That is the question.
With the new year here, it's time to clear out these five underperforming players from your fantasy hockey roster.
Despite rumors to the contrary, Patrick Cantlay is sticking with the PGA Tour in 2024.
Ward's decision to move on could leave programs like Miami and Ohio State in the lurch if they want a portal QB.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
Stanford has now knocked off Arizona twice in as many years.
The Panthers did not immediately respond to the incident, which was recorded on video.
Bears coach Matt Eberflus seemed doomed a couple of months ago.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Bill Belichick beat the Broncos and stayed .500 or better against every NFL team during his New England tenure. But at what cost to the Patriots' overall future?
Arizona has now lost two of its last three games since it reached No. 1 in the polls earlier this month.
The Jets will miss the playoffs for the 13th straight season.
With a new SEC landscape and workable schedules next year, don't be surprised if the Rebels and Tigers make noise in the expanded playoff.
On Friday, the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of the two schools' argument that they should control the conference.
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.