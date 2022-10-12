Chimere Dike did something only one other Badger has done since 2000

Last Saturday’s route of Northwestern saw many firsts for Wisconsin football. Graham Mertz became the first Badger quarterback to throw for five touchdowns in multiple games, Jim Leonhard picked up his first win as Wisconsin head coach, and Chimere Dike became the first Badger in just under 20 years to put up three touchdowns and at least 175 receiving yards.

Dike finished with a game-high 185 receiving yards on ten grabs, and scored three times in the process.

The only other Badger wide receiver to go for 175 yards and three touchdowns since 2000? If you are a Wisconsin football history buff, your first guess is probably the right one. It was none other than Lee Evans, who did it against Michigan State back in 2003.

