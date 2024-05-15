‘I have the chills right now’: Former Hawkeye Kate Martin reacts to Lisa Bluder’s retirement

Many of us were shocked to learn about Lisa Bluder’s retirement, including Las Vegas Aces and former Iowa guard Kate Martin, who found out moments after the rest of the world.

“I’m happy for her,” Martin said. “Obviously, she deserves the best and she’s had an amazing career. She’s coached at Iowa for as long as I’ve been alive, so she deserves a break, and she deserves whatever she’s going to have in her future. Family time, relaxation… lord knows we put her through enough, so I’m really happy for her. She will be missed. She’s one of the greatest of all time, and so …. yeah, I really am just so shocked. I have the chills right now.”

