Chillicothe can't keep pace with Miami Trace in Frontier Athletic Conference loss

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE − A mountain stood in front of Chillicothe as it headed into halftime against Miami Trace.

For a time, that mountain had been climbable. The Cavaliers had traded blows with the Panthers through much of the first half, and only trailed by 14 points midway through the second quarter. Chillicothe hadn't led all night, but a comeback seemed plausible.

Chillicothe did begin to climb. After Miami Trace scored on back-to-back drives thanks to an onside kick recovery early in the first quarter, Chillicothe pushed downfield and scored on its first drive.

But the potential comeback was stopped there. Chillicothe's offense was stymied for the remainder of the night, and an unforgiving Miami Trace rushing attack ended in a 47-7 loss for Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School on Friday night.

"It's just hard to stay at that intensity level when you're down 34-7 at halftime, and that's no excuse," Bartholomew said. "But we just have so many things we've got to fix and everything was exploited tonight.

The Cavaliers weren't far behind early on. Quarterback Caden Eblin and tight end Coen Butler worked in sync on the Cavaliers' first drive and pushed downfield with ease. Coen Butler racked up 55 of his 72 receiving yards on that drive alone. His 19-yard touchdown catch to cap the drive − Chillicothe's only touchdown of the game − gave the Cavaliers something to lean on.

Eblin himself kept the Cavaliers moving downfield. The senior ended the game 10-for-19 on pass attempts for 92 yards.

But the Panthers defense pressed down. Fumbles on back-to-back drives set the Panthers up to score 21 points in the final two minutes of the first half.

"It's 21-7, we had a couple opportunities to make it make it 21-14, we didn't, and then we had a number of turnovers and mistakes that just gave them the ball and they capitalized," Bartholomew said. "That's where it all happened. That's where it all went down."

Chillicothe, no matter what it tried, never found another crack while Miami Trace piled on rushing attempts. Panthers running back Asher Lebeau ended the game with 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Shawn Smith attempted to gain ground on Chillicothe's first two drives of the second half, but Miami Trace didn't budge. Eblin mixed his pass attempts with a mix of his own carries, and he found Butler for another short reception in the fourth quarter to threaten a first down. But Chillicothe's deficit, as well as a running clock, was too much to overcome.

"We're not a team that's put a bunch of points on the board, and then we're not stopping them and they want to make it a scoring fest," Bartholomew said. "We're not doing that very well. It's a tough situation to be in ... We didn't have an answer for them tonight at all. Early on we did, but then you don't want to go three-and-out and put your team in another bad spot. We tried different things and just nothing was working."

