Chili Bowl roundup: Results from Day 1 of qualifying

The 2020 Chili Bowl Nationals are underway from the Tulsa Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. See how NASCAR drivers and others fared in their respective qualifying nights leading up to Saturday night’s 55-lap A-Feature event, and check back throughout the week for the latest updates.

Monday, Jan. 13:

Keith Kunz Motorsports driver Cannon McIntosh earned victory in the preliminary A-Feature during Monday night’s Cummins Qualifying Night. With two automatic spots to Saturday night’s A-Feature event during each qualifying night, McIntosh and second-place driver Tyler Courtney have earned the first pair of positions for the grand finale.

RESULTS >> Cannon McIntosh Rolls Undefeated On Cummins Qualifying Night! Find out more at https://t.co/0L20M8zYEU pic.twitter.com/GdFGDtQnCC — Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 14, 2020

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe finished second in the second heat race of the night, rallying from the seventh starting position to earn enough passing points for a spot in the night’s preliminary qualifying race. After starting fourth, Briscoe dropped back to collect a ninth-place finish in the A-Feature, but he’ll have a chance to race his way into the finale through last-chance qualifying races Saturday.

Had a super fast car all night and in the feature completely missed the setup. Live and learn. Ended up 9th, we will have some work to do come Saturday. — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe5) January 14, 2020

Ryan Ellis, former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and public relations representative for Go Fas Racing, finished last in the fourth heat race of the night. Starting fifth in the C-Feature, Ellis was unable to advance his position, finishing fifth and just missed one of the top-four transfer spots in an effort to advance to the B-Feature. Ellis will have another opportunity to race his way into the A-Feature finale, but it will be a tall task through Saturday’s multiple rounds of last-chance qualifying events.

Had the time of my life today! Learned a ton, got better every session. Missed the transfer spot by one spot. We‘ll get some spots on Saturday. Can‘t thank our sponsors enough!@TheTireStore / @AVSpecialists_ / @merrymaids / @CoreyLaJoie 📸 @speed51dotcom pic.twitter.com/w18MK3E3XV — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) January 14, 2020

Next up is Tuesday’s Warren CAT Qualifying Night, where NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman will have their chance to transfer into the A-Feature for Saturday night.