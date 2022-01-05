Chili Bowl 2022: TV channel, entry list, results and more for Nationals in Tulsa

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are here. In other words, it’s time for the Super Bowl of midget racing.

Contested annually on the quarter-mile dirt oval known as Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the Chili Bowl is the hottest auto race in the cold of winter. The event’s prestige has only grown since its inception in 1987.

Kyle Larson

The 2022 Chili Bowl marks the 36th running of a race that has been dominated by NASCAR national series drivers over the last several years.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will look for his third consecutive Chili Bowl A-Main win in 2022; he won the main event in both 2020 and 2021.

If Larson were to win the Chili Bowl in 2022, he would accomplish what fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell did from 2017-19, when he won three consecutive A-Main events in Tulsa.

Larson and Bell are two of nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers (current or former) who are featured on a record-setting entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl.

Below is everything to know about the 2022 Chili Bowl, including the TV schedule, a record-breaking entry list and the list of winners over the event’s 35-year history.

What TV channel is the Chili Bowl on in 2022?

The majority of the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals will be shown live on FloRacing, the new streaming home for all NASCAR Roots action. FloRacing’s coverage captures all five qualifying nights from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 15.

MAVTV Motorsports Network will show Saturday’s final feature events, beginning with the evening’s opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (local).

Below is the breakdown of the TV and live streaming schedule for the 2022 Chili Bowl.

Chili Bowl 2022 dates, TV schedule

Date Event TV channel Live stream Racing start time Monday, Jan. 10 Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night plus the VIROC; Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions N/A FloRacing 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 11 Warren CAT Qualifying Night N/A FloRacing 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT Wednesday, Jan. 12 Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night N/A FloRacing 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT Thursday, Jan. 13 John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night N/A FloRacing 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT Friday, Jan. 14 Driven2SaveLives Qualifying Night N/A FloRacing 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT Saturday, Jan. 15 Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events MAVTV Motorsports Network FloRacing (Up to D-Main); MAVTV Plus (C, B and A-Mains) 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT (Alphabet Soup Feature Races); 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (Opening Ceremonies for C, B and A-Mains)

Chili Bowl 2022 entry list

Both Larson and Bell, winners of the last five A-Main features in the Chili Bowl, are entered in the 2022 event. They are part of a record-breaking entry list.

As of Jan. 3, the still-growing entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl had reached 380 drivers. The previous record for entries was 372, set ahead of the 2017 Chili Bowl.

Larson and Bell are two of nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers — current or former — included on the 2022 Chili Bowl entry list (more on those later). Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, is among them.

The entry list also includes a handful of drivers from the Xfinity and Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Whelen Modified Tour, Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and every other corner of auto racing, including IndyCar (Conor Daly).

The complete entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl can be viewed here.

Chili Bowl results: List of A-Main winners

Two drivers — Larson and Bell — have won the last five A-Mains at the Chili Bowl, the week’s feature event.

Legendary sprint car driver Sammy Swindell, a three-time World of Outlaws champion, holds the record with five Chili Bowl A-Main victories (1989, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2009). He is entered again in 2022.

Swindell’s son Kevin ranks second in Chili Bowl A-Main victories with four (all in a row from 2010-14), though injuries sustained in a 2015 crash ended his driving career.

Below is the complete list of Chili Bowl winners from 1987-2021.

Year Chili Bowl A-Main winner 1987 Rich Vogler 1988 Scott Hatton 1989 Sammy Swindell 1990 Johnny Heydenreich 1991 Lealand McSpadden 1992 Sammy Swindell 1993 Dave Blaney 1994 Andy Hillenburg 1995 Donnie Beechler 1996 Sammy Swindell 1997 Billy Boat 1998 Sammy Swindell 1999 Dan Boorse 2000 Cory Kruseman 2001 Jay Drake 2002 Tony Stewart 2003 Dan Boorse 2004 Cory Kruseman 2005 Tracy Hines 2006 Tim McCreadie 2007 Tony Stewart 2008 Damion Gardner 2009 Sammy Swindell 2010 Kevin Swindell 2011 Kevin Swindell 2012 Kevin Swindell 2013 Kevin Swindell 2014 Bryan Clauson 2015 Rico Abreu 2016 Rico Abreu 2017 Christopher Bell 2018 Christopher Bell 2019 Christopher Bell 2020 Kyle Larson 2021 Kyle Larson

NASCAR drivers in the 2022 Chili Bowl

Larson, Bell and Elliott are three of six active NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered in the 2022 Chili Bowl. Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also will compete on the quarter-mile dirt track in Tulsa.

A couple former Cup Series drivers in Kasey Kahne and J.J. Yeley are entered in the 2022 Chili Bowl, as well. As is Ryan Newman, who wrapped up what could be his final Cup Series season in 2021.

Larson has two wins, five top fives and seven top 10s in 10 feature races at the Chili Bowl. Among active Cup Series drivers, only Bell has more, with three wins in eight feature races.

Briscoe has just one championship feature start; he finished 22nd in 2017. Stenhouse has a pair of top-10 finishes in seven appearances in the A-Main at the Chili Bowl. Both Bowman and Elliott will be looking to reach the championship event for the first time in 2022.

Yeley has three top fives in eight feature races at the Chili Bowl. Kahne has one top 10 in seven such starts. Newman has one E-Main victory (2020) but has never competed in the A-Main feature.

Where is the 2022 Chili Bowl?

The location of the Chili Bowl is part of what makes the annual event so special.

Each January, a carefully constructed quarter-mile dirt oval graces the floor of the SageNet Center at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The temporary indoor circuit is known as Tulsa Expo Raceway.

The same dirt used for the inaugural Chili Bowl in 1987 forms the track each year.

“The Chili Bowl’s key ingredient is the clay which once covered the adjacent fairgrounds,” the event’s website reads. “Without sun or wind to harm it, the indoor garden (roughly a quarter-mile circle) is heavily saturated so that the boldest dirt track artists of our time can truly shine.”

#TrackBuild2022 Day 8. ▪Infield and Track are taking shape.

▪Pipe is buried for scoring, audio, and video.

▪Fence and Cable are stretched.

▪Pits are next on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/COfaFUqppg — Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) December 19, 2021

Located outside the Tulsa Expo Center is the famous golden driller statue, a massive figure depicting an oil worker.

That’s why the winner of the Chili Bowl leaves with a Golden Driller, one of the most coveted trophies in short track racing.