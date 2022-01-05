Chili Bowl 2022: TV channel, entry list, results and more for Nationals in Tulsa
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire are here. In other words, it’s time for the Super Bowl of midget racing.
Contested annually on the quarter-mile dirt oval known as Tulsa Expo Raceway inside the SageNet Center at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the Chili Bowl is the hottest auto race in the cold of winter. The event’s prestige has only grown since its inception in 1987.
RELATED: Join FloRacing to watch 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals
The 2022 Chili Bowl marks the 36th running of a race that has been dominated by NASCAR national series drivers over the last several years.
Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will look for his third consecutive Chili Bowl A-Main win in 2022; he won the main event in both 2020 and 2021.
If Larson were to win the Chili Bowl in 2022, he would accomplish what fellow NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell did from 2017-19, when he won three consecutive A-Main events in Tulsa.
Larson and Bell are two of nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers (current or former) who are featured on a record-setting entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl.
Below is everything to know about the 2022 Chili Bowl, including the TV schedule, a record-breaking entry list and the list of winners over the event’s 35-year history.
What TV channel is the Chili Bowl on in 2022?
The majority of the 2022 Chili Bowl Nationals will be shown live on FloRacing, the new streaming home for all NASCAR Roots action. FloRacing’s coverage captures all five qualifying nights from Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 15.
MAVTV Motorsports Network will show Saturday’s final feature events, beginning with the evening’s opening ceremonies at 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (local).
Below is the breakdown of the TV and live streaming schedule for the 2022 Chili Bowl.
Chili Bowl 2022 dates, TV schedule
Date
Event
TV channel
Live stream
Racing start time
Monday, Jan. 10
Cummins, Inc. Qualifying Night plus the VIROC; Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions
N/A
7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Warren CAT Qualifying Night
N/A
6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Hard Rock Casino Tulsa Qualifying Night
N/A
6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT
Thursday, Jan. 13
John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night
N/A
6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT
Friday, Jan. 14
Driven2SaveLives Qualifying Night
N/A
6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT
Saturday, Jan. 15
Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events
MAVTV Motorsports Network
FloRacing (Up to D-Main); MAVTV Plus (C, B and A-Mains)
11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT (Alphabet Soup Feature Races); 7 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. CT (Opening Ceremonies for C, B and A-Mains)
MORE: Invitees for Monday’s Race of Champions
Take a ride with @1sam91 at the 2021 @cbnationals!
— FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 17, 2021
Chili Bowl 2022 entry list
Both Larson and Bell, winners of the last five A-Main features in the Chili Bowl, are entered in the 2022 event. They are part of a record-breaking entry list.
As of Jan. 3, the still-growing entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl had reached 380 drivers. The previous record for entries was 372, set ahead of the 2017 Chili Bowl.
Larson and Bell are two of nine NASCAR Cup Series drivers — current or former — included on the 2022 Chili Bowl entry list (more on those later). Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup Series champion, is among them.
The entry list also includes a handful of drivers from the Xfinity and Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, Whelen Modified Tour, Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series and every other corner of auto racing, including IndyCar (Conor Daly).
The complete entry list for the 2022 Chili Bowl can be viewed here.
It’s almost here. #ChiliBowl2022 pic.twitter.com/196QX0rMW4
— Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) December 20, 2021
Chili Bowl results: List of A-Main winners
Two drivers — Larson and Bell — have won the last five A-Mains at the Chili Bowl, the week’s feature event.
Legendary sprint car driver Sammy Swindell, a three-time World of Outlaws champion, holds the record with five Chili Bowl A-Main victories (1989, 1992, 1996, 1998, 2009). He is entered again in 2022.
Swindell’s son Kevin ranks second in Chili Bowl A-Main victories with four (all in a row from 2010-14), though injuries sustained in a 2015 crash ended his driving career.
Below is the complete list of Chili Bowl winners from 1987-2021.
Year
Chili Bowl A-Main winner
1987
Rich Vogler
1988
Scott Hatton
1989
Sammy Swindell
1990
Johnny Heydenreich
1991
Lealand McSpadden
1992
Sammy Swindell
1993
Dave Blaney
1994
Andy Hillenburg
1995
Donnie Beechler
1996
Sammy Swindell
1997
Billy Boat
1998
Sammy Swindell
1999
Dan Boorse
2000
Cory Kruseman
2001
Jay Drake
2002
Tony Stewart
2003
Dan Boorse
2004
Cory Kruseman
2005
Tracy Hines
2006
Tim McCreadie
2007
Tony Stewart
2008
Damion Gardner
2009
Sammy Swindell
2010
Kevin Swindell
2011
Kevin Swindell
2012
Kevin Swindell
2013
Kevin Swindell
2014
Bryan Clauson
2015
Rico Abreu
2016
Rico Abreu
2017
Christopher Bell
2018
Christopher Bell
2019
Christopher Bell
2020
Kyle Larson
2021
Kyle Larson
NASCAR drivers in the 2022 Chili Bowl
Larson, Bell and Elliott are three of six active NASCAR Cup Series drivers entered in the 2022 Chili Bowl. Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. also will compete on the quarter-mile dirt track in Tulsa.
A couple former Cup Series drivers in Kasey Kahne and J.J. Yeley are entered in the 2022 Chili Bowl, as well. As is Ryan Newman, who wrapped up what could be his final Cup Series season in 2021.
This year’s @Lucas_Oil @cbnationals features a star-studded cast of @NASCAR talent 🤩https://t.co/uehFjBWE6M
— FloRacing (@FloRacing) January 5, 2022
Larson has two wins, five top fives and seven top 10s in 10 feature races at the Chili Bowl. Among active Cup Series drivers, only Bell has more, with three wins in eight feature races.
Briscoe has just one championship feature start; he finished 22nd in 2017. Stenhouse has a pair of top-10 finishes in seven appearances in the A-Main at the Chili Bowl. Both Bowman and Elliott will be looking to reach the championship event for the first time in 2022.
Yeley has three top fives in eight feature races at the Chili Bowl. Kahne has one top 10 in seven such starts. Newman has one E-Main victory (2020) but has never competed in the A-Main feature.
Where is the 2022 Chili Bowl?
The location of the Chili Bowl is part of what makes the annual event so special.
Each January, a carefully constructed quarter-mile dirt oval graces the floor of the SageNet Center at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The temporary indoor circuit is known as Tulsa Expo Raceway.
The same dirt used for the inaugural Chili Bowl in 1987 forms the track each year.
“The Chili Bowl’s key ingredient is the clay which once covered the adjacent fairgrounds,” the event’s website reads. “Without sun or wind to harm it, the indoor garden (roughly a quarter-mile circle) is heavily saturated so that the boldest dirt track artists of our time can truly shine.”
#TrackBuild2022 Day 8.
▪Infield and Track are taking shape.
▪Pipe is buried for scoring, audio, and video.
▪Fence and Cable are stretched.
▪Pits are next on the agenda. pic.twitter.com/COfaFUqppg
— Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) December 19, 2021
Located outside the Tulsa Expo Center is the famous golden driller statue, a massive figure depicting an oil worker.
That’s why the winner of the Chili Bowl leaves with a Golden Driller, one of the most coveted trophies in short track racing.
Ladies and Gentlemen, he has arrived. pic.twitter.com/fmZ60f3x7o
— Chili Bowl Nationals (@cbnationals) January 5, 2022