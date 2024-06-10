Chilhowie’s Tuell tabbed VHSL Class 1 Baseball Player of the Year

(WJHL) – The Warriors boasted one of the best defenses in the state this season – partly thanks to junior pitcher Dawson Tuell. The right-hander was named the VHSL Class 1 Player of the Year on Monday.

Tuell compiled a 9-1 record on the mound this season, while also recording a pair of saves. In just over 70 innings of work, his ERA was an impressive 1.99. He compiled 45 strikeouts to just 17 walks, as batters hit a mere .261 off of him all year.

The junior also tossed three shutouts during the campaign.

He impressed at the plate, as well, batting .416 with 12 doubles and two triples. Tuell tallied 16 RBI and scored 33 runs on the year.

Warriors teammates Connor Smith (1st Team/1B), Ben Kilbourne (1st Team/OF) and Isaac Booth (2nd Team/P) were named to the Class 1 All-State squads.

Eastside’s Clay Ward (1st Team/C) and Tanner Perry (2nd Team/SS) also earned All-State honors. Rye Cove’s Landon Lane (2nd Team/OF) and Castlewood’s Peyton King (2nd Team/DH) round out the area honorees.

Rappahannock’s James Bieger earned Class 1 Coach of the Year honors.

