Chilhowie has its eye on a spot in the state tournament championship game

Chilhowie, VA — Tomorrow in the state of Virginia several teams from Southwest Virginia will have a chance to move into the state semi-finals and one of those teams will be Chilhowie.

The last time Chilhowie made it this far was in 2012 when they lost to Monroe in the group a, division 2 state finals.

since then it has been about getting out of the quarter-finals ….. but that goal was reached Tuesday night when they defeated Ft. Chiswell for their 14th win in a row…

The journey for this state tournament trip in Salem, actually started last season following the last game of the year.

“On the way back from that game on the bus, we brought each player up, it was returning and we said, Guys, what we’re going to different, you know, are you satisfied with just making it to this game or what we’re going to different to get past this game? And, you know, we talked to him about that. It was the focus of the whole offseason, the first week of practice. We brought it up again. What are we going to do differently they’ve been doing different things and the results have paid off.”

“Our pitchers are shoving defenses, backing them up and we have games where we come out and we hit it. We’ve been playing good baseball.”

The Warriors (22-3) will face (16-7) Lancaster tomorrow at 5 pm at Kiwanis field this will be their 4th final four appearance in school history.

