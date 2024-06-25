Chile vs Argentina: Preview, predictions and team news

In their second Copa America 2024 match, Chile take on Argentina at MetLife Stadium on June 25 in what could be a pivotal match for the Group A standings.

Argentina and Chile always seem to have memorable matches at the Copa America. In the last four tournaments alone, the two sides have met five times, including the back-to-back finals in 2015 and 2016 that La Roja won. Ever since, though, Chile has struggled to find success against Argentina, and now, La Albiceleste is arguably at their very best.

The Group A clash comes less than a week after Argentina defeated Canada 2-0 and Chile were held to a scoreless draw against Peru. If Argentina walk away with all three points, they can all-but book their spot in the quarter-finals.

Here's 90min's guide to Chile vs Argentina tomorrow.

Chile vs Argentina H2H record (last five games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Chile vs Argentina on TV and live stream

Chile team news

Chilean midfielder, Diego Valdes, will miss La Roja's match against Argentina after suffering an injury against Peru. Dario Osorio replaced Valdes at halftime, and will likely start against La Albiceleste.

In other news, Chile will be looking to bounce back after their lackluster 0-0 draw against Peru. Ricardo Gareca's squad has not struggled to score goals in 2024; in fact, they found the back of the net eight times in their last four matches. Eduardo Vargas needs just three more goals at the Copa America to tie the tournament's all-time leading goalscorers, Zizinho and Norberto Méndez.

Chile predicted lineup vs Argentina

Chile predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-2-3-1): Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Osorio; Vargas

Argentina team news

Lionel Scaloni has much more freedom with his starting XI. Julian Alvarez got the start up top alongside Messi and Di Maria against Canada, and will likely find himself as the preferred No. 9 again after scoring Argentina's first goal. Laurtaro Martinez, though, scored as well, and is heavily competing for the Manchester City's man spot.

Since La Roja has not beaten Argentina since 2016, Scaloni has the opportunity and confidence to rest some players, like 36-year-old Angel Di Maria, against their Group A opponents.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Chile

Argentina predicted lineup vs Chile (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister, Lo Celso; Messi, Alvarez

Chile vs Argentina score prediction

Argentina's impressive performance against Canada reiterated why the reigning Copa America champions are the favorites to win the tournament once again. The youth and talent on Scaloni's team, including the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, cannot be held back by the aging Chilean squad.

Argentina did look vulnerable at times against Canada, though, so it is not hard to imagine that Chile can break through their stout defense and bury one chance.