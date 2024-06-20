Chile Copa America 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Chile are looking to return to their Copa America winning ways this summer in the United States, but they were sorted into Group A along with the reigning champions, Argentina.

Chile might have won back-to-back Copa Americas in 2015 and 2016, but La Roja have struggled to find success in the tournament since their monumental victories against Argentina. With most of their legendary stalwarts playing in what is likely their last Copa America, Chile could get an ending fitting for a Hollywood script, only if they get past La Albiceleste.

Ricardo Gareca and his men will do their best to reach the final on July 14, but first, they must survive Group A.

Here's 90min's guide to Chile at Copa America 2024.

A lot of familiar faces headline Chile's Copa America 2024 squad, including Alexis Sanchez and Claudio Bravo. Both Chilean legends will likely play their last ever Copa America this summer, and are looking to go out on a high.

Eduardo Vargas is also back, along with Erick Pulgar. Vargas will play in his fifth Copa America for his country while Pulgar suits up for his fourth.

Despite most of Chile's iconic players making the roster, a couple were not included in the final selections. Arturo Vidal, a man with 135 international caps for his country, will watch the tournament from home for the first time in his senior career.

La Roja's most experienced defender, Gary Medel, also did not make the cut at age 36.

Fixtures

Chile's first match of Copa America 2024 is against Peru, a team La Roja just beat 2-0 in October 2023. Expect Chile to walk away with all three points.

Lionel Messi and Argentina await Ricardo Gareca's men on June 25. Chile's biggest competition in Group A (and the tournament) are undoubtedly the reigning champions, and the outcome of the fixture will likely determine which team wins the group.

Chile will face Canada in their final Group Stage fixture. Although Canada are not expected to make it to the quarter-finals, the team is young, hungry, and led by one of the best fullbacks in the world, Alphonso Davies.

Chile's record vs Copa America 2024 group stage opponents

Chile's potential knockout opponents

Chile will likely come second in Group A, therefore they will play the winners of Group B in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024. Group B consists of Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica, and El Tri are expected to finish atop the group.

Although Chile vs Mexico is the expected outcome, Chile would face the runners-up of Group B (presumably Ecuador or Venezuela) if they somehow manage to beat Argentina for first place in Group A.

Chile would not have to face the reigning champions again until a potential semifinal.

Key players to watch

Eduardo Vargas is one of Chile's most important players at Copa America 2024. The Atletico Mineiro man already has 14 Copa America goals, making him the fifth all-time goalscorer in the competition's 108-year history. If Vargas continues to find the back of the net this summer, he just might tie or surpass Norberto Martinez and Zizinho's record of 17 goals.

Vargas and Chile are at their best when Victor Davila is joining in on the goalscoring action. The winger scored a brace in La Roja's most recent international friendly against Paraguay, and as one of the youngest players in Chile's attack (age 26), he will need to use his speed and stamina to keep the pressure on opposing sides.

Norwich City's Marcelino Nunez is part of Chile's next generation. The 24-year-old might not have a lot of experience representing his country, but he is making the most of his recent call-ups, starting in every match for La Roja in 2024 so far. He will continue to carve out his place in Chile's midfield this summer.

Chile might not be destined to win Copa America 2024, but they are predicted to make it out of Group A and advance to the quarter-finals. La Roja made a quarter-final exit in the competition back in 2021 when they faced Brazil, but their opponent this time around will likely be Mexico.

Chile's experience on the pitch, especially in this tournament, might be enough to get past El Tri, but they will not defeat Argentina in the semifinals.

The ceiling for Chile at Copa America 2024 is a third place match, but they could just as easily lose in the quarter-finals to Mexico and leave the United States without any silverware.