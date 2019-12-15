Childs, Barcello help BYU beat Utah St. at Beehive Classic Utah State forward Alphonso Anderson (10) shoots as BYU forward Yoeli Childs (23) defends in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Yoeli Childs had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Alex Barcello scored five of his seven points in the final two minutes, and BYU held on for a 68-64 win over Utah State on Saturday night at the Beehive Classic.

It was Childs' third consecutive double-double. TJ Haws added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, with five assists and two steals for BYU.

The Cougars (9-4) never trailed in the second half and Childs made back-to-back baskets to make it 46-37 early in the second. Utah State scored eight consecutive points to tie it at 50-all with 12:30 to play and Justin Bean made two layups 27 seconds apart to trim the Aggies' deficit to 63-62 with 2:15 remaining. Barcello hit a jumper 17 seconds later. Neemias Queta made two free throws for Utah State with 1:42 left and neither team scored again until Barcello hit a 3 to make it 68-64 with 27 seconds to go.

Alphonso Anderson led Utah State (10-2) with 14 points and Abel Porter scored 13. Anderson and Porter combined to make 11 of 18 (61%) while the rest of the Aggies shot 29.7% (11 of 37). Sam Merrill and Queta added 11 apiece.

The Beehive Classic - held annually at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, since 2017 - drew a record crowd of 14,383. It was announced Wednesday that 2019 would be the final year of the event, a showcase that featured Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State, four of Utah's six Division I programs.

