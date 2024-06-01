Children's football trophies damaged in break-in

Members of an Oxfordshire youth football club were left in shock after their end-of-season trophies were smashed during a break-in.

Witney Vikings team managers found that six boxes of trophies had been destroyed after the club's housing container was ransacked at about 18:40 BST on Thursday.

Club chairman Steve Bott said the incident had left six teams of boys and girls with no prizes.

Two county councillors have offered to replace the stolen trophies from the Councillor Priority Fund.

With 40 teams and about 725 players, the club is one of the largest grassroots youth football clubs in the Witney area and run entirely by about 100 volunteers.

Mr Bott said that every child got a personalised trophy at the end of every season, as some teams might not be able to win leagues or cup competitions.

"It takes the club around eight weeks to organise those trophies," he said.

"Club treasurer Maria and I were organising them on holiday so they would be available by the end of May."

He added that they had been delivered to Witney last Friday and moved to the club's container at Burwell park on Saturday.

Mr Bott said the prizes should have been presented at events around Witney over the next couple of weeks.

"Now six teams (boys and girls) have no trophies."

He also said that some equipment had gone missing.

Four police officers responded to the call of a local woman and spoke to local families.

"But there was little else they could do without CCTV," Mr Bott said.

County councillors Liam Walker and Ted Fenton have agreed to cover the cost of replacements through the Councillor Priority Fund.

Mr Fenton, who represents Witney West and Bampton, said: "It would be a good use of the fund to try to reduce the disappointment for the youngsters."

Mr Walker called the incident "mindless vandalism" and praised the community coming together in support of the club.

Mr Bott said that any extra money "will be saved for our 50th birthday celebrations next year" and "every penny is always reinvested in the club".

