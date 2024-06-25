Children learn basketball fundamentals at 'the camp' in Lenoir

Jun. 24—More than 60 children participated in the 30th Annual "The Camp" this week at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Lenoir. Former WNBA player Kerri Gardin was the guest speaker this year.

The Camp is a three-day program where children learn the fundamentals of basketball. The program is open to boys and girls 7 to 13 years old. The Camp was held June 17 to 19, 2024.

Phillip Horton, Lester Whittington, Roger Burgess, and Derek Witherspoon founded The Camp about 30 years ago. During the past three decades, The Camp has grown from a small program to a three-day event.

"The Camp started as a local community event in the Freedman Community, but now we get children from Caldwell, Burke, and Catawba counties," Horton said.

Hibriten High School Women's Basketball Coach Maury Patterson serves as Head Coach for The Camp. Coach Patterson brings members of the Hibriten women's team to The Camp to work with the children.

"Coach Patterson oversees the training. Players from his team serve as counselors for the kids," Horton said. "They teach the children how to shoot, how to dribble, how to pass, basically how to play. They explain to the kids what basketball is all about and what they need to do as far as getting good grades in school and working hard."

The guest speaker for The Camp was Kerri Gardin. Gardin was born in Burke County and graduated from Freedom High School in Morganton. She played in the WNBA for the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics.

Gardin talked to the campers about her career in the WNBA and how the children need to work hard in school and on the court to be successful.

"The Camp" happens every year in June at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center. Registration for The Camp usually opens in May.