Children jumping on wooden floors drove downstairs neighbour to suicide

man who can't get to sleep

Children jumping on wooden floors drove a downstairs neighbour to suicide after a housing association failed to properly address nine months of noise complaints.

Clarion, Britain’s largest housing association, had received more than 20 complaints from one of its London tenants before he took his own life in 2021, but failed to take appropriate action or rehouse him despite being alerted to his mental health concerns – including an earlier suicide attempt.

The Housing Ombudsman found Clarion responsible for “severe maladministration” and told the landlord to apologise to the family of the deceased and review its policies, following the “tragic” end of a nine-month ordeal that began during the pandemic.

The ombudsman warned in a report last year that noise can have a negative impact on residents’ mental health and urged housing associations to take these complaints more seriously.

In the Clarion case, the tenant, who had lived at one of the housing association’s properties since 2007, first reported the issues related to the wooden flooring above and children jumping and said he had attempted suicide because of the noise.

The ombudsman said Clarion had not tailored its responses effectively even though the tenant was vulnerable.

The landlord sent the tenant a standard anti-social behaviour letter and spoke to the neighbour, who agreed to have carpet fitted but the resident said it made little difference.

The resident’s GP also wrote to the landlord about the issue and how it was affecting his health.

Clarion initially refused to install sound monitoring equipment because of the Covid lockdown at the time, but the ombudsman said this was unreasonable because government guidance still allowed landlords to carry out repairs and safety inspections.

The tenant kept noise recordings and complained as his mental health worsened, the ombudsman heard.

A visit to the property by the landlord found “considerable transmission of both noise and movement from the flat above into the resident’s flat” but the ombudsman said nothing more was done.

Throughout the ordeal the tenant said the noise was causing him stress, anxiety and depression, and reported he was not eating or sleeping.

In the month before he took his own life, Clarion installed some sound monitoring equipment for a short period before removing it and taking no further action.

Ten days before he ended his life, the housing association closed the case.

Richard Blakeway, Housing Ombudsman, called it a “deeply distressing” and “tragic” case, adding: “The sector needs to take action to ensure that noise transference is treated with the seriousness it requires.

“Unfortunately, evidence across our casework shows that noise can sometimes be pushed to one side but for residents, this is something that can engulf them.”

He added: “In this case, the landlord repeatedly failed to apply a considered and tailored approach to the resident, despite a previous attempt to end his life. That should have been a warning but instead the landlord did not go far enough.”

Clarion said: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and an unreserved apology for all shortcomings in the service we provided the resident. We recognise that our communication process should have been far better and we accept the recommendations of the ombudsman with humility.

“The case and actions taken have been reviewed by the senior management team, and our chief customer officer has personally written to the family.

“We continue to make improvements to how we record and act on vulnerability of our residents.”