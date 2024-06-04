Children compete in fishing tournament

Jun. 4—MORGAN TOWNSHIP — More than 100 children participated in the Jefferson Rotary Club's third annual Fishing Tournament on Saturday at Camp Beaumont, said Gabe Pytel, who helped organize the event.

"The idea started to get kids outdoors to enjoy something fun to do with their family. There were over 110 kids fishing with the families," Pytel said.

He said the children came from all over Ashtabula County and some participants ventured in from Lake County.

Pytel said trophies were given for largest and smallest fish caught and one participant caught 11 fish from the freshly stocked pond provided by the FirstEnergy Green Team, he said.

"The event has grown each year. It's just another fun activity the Jefferson Rotary Club does to support the local youth," Pytel said. "We have all age ranges from 3 to 18 years."

He said some were seasoned veterans while others were first-time anglers.

Pytel said advertising for the event started on social media in February.

"It's fun to see the community come together to get families outside enjoying nature," he said.