Children among 17 Britons dead or missing in Israel after Hamas attack

Corporal Nathanel Young from London, who was serving in the Israeli army, has been killed in the attack by Hamas militants - UNPIXS

Seventeen British nationals, including children, are feared dead or missing following Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel.

They are some of dozens of foreigners killed, injured or taken hostage since Saturday.

The new figure, reported by the BBC citing an official source, is a significant increase from the previous estimate of ten.

James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, said on Tuesday that a “significant number” of British-Israeli dual nationals had been caught up in the fighting.

He said Israel’s “unique status” meant there were a large number of British-Israeli dual nationals, with Government estimates suggesting about 50,000 to 60,000 Britons are believed to be in either Israel and Gaza.

Mr Cleverly told LBC: “The situation is fast-moving. It is complicated. I’m uncomfortable giving numbers.”

Dor Shafir and his fiancée Savion Kiper were killed when Hamas attacked the Supernova music festival near Re’im

The Foreign Office has advised against all but essential travel to the region, but there are no plans for a UK-facilitated evacuation of British citizens.

On Tuesday, a British mother was informed that her son and his fiancée were among more than 260 killed when Hamas attacked a music festival.

Dor Shafir, 30, and his fiancée Savion Kiper, 31, had attended the Supernova festival near Re’im, a kibbutz near the border with Gaza.

Meanwhile, tributes were also paid to Scottish landscape gardener Bernard Cowan, who had recently become a grandfather.

Mr Cowan, 57, originally from Newton Mearns, near Glasgow, had lived in Israel for more than 30 years. But the father of three was killed in Sufa – a kibbutz briefly taken under Hamas control.

Scottish landscape gardener Bernard Cowan, who had lived in Israel for 30 years, was killed in Sufa, a kibbutz briefly taken under Hamas control

British photographer Danny Darlington, who had been staying in a kibbutz close to the Gaza border, was also confirmed dead by his family.

In a tribute shared on social media, Shelley Darlington, his sister, said that her community “had been destroyed” and that Mr Darlington’s relatives were in contact with the embassy and Israeli officials to try and recover his body and bring it back to the UK.

The family of Jake Marlowe are still awaiting news after the 26-year-old from Barnet went missing - FACEBOOK

Corporal Nathanel Young, 20, was also killed. The London-born soldier had been serving in the 13th battalion of the Israel Defence Forces.

The family of Jake Marlowe are still awaiting news after the 26-year-old from Barnet went missing while working as part of the security team at the Supernova music festival, near the Gaza border.