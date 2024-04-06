Chihuahuas walk-off Express for 5-4 win

Brett Sullivan lined a walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 5-4 win over the Round Rock Express. It was the Chihuahuas’ first walk-off win since September 8, 2023, also against Round Rock.

Sullivan went 5-for-5 with a double, a triple and four RBIs. It was his second five-hit game in the Chihuahuas’ first seven games this season. Sullivan has 17 hits in seven games this year. Reliever Austin Davis left the bases loaded in the top of the ninth inning and earned the win for El Paso.

The Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning. Their first three runs came on an RBI triple by Sullivan, who’s now 2-for-3 with seven RBIs with the bases loaded this season. El Paso pitchers didn’t walk any Round Rock batters through the first eight innings. The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Express 4, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (04/05/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (4-3), El Paso (4-3)

l Paso 5 Round Rock 4 – Friday

WP: A. Davis (1-0)

LP: Pruitt (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:46

Attn: 8,195

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Jack Leiter (1-0, 3.60) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.