Chihuahuas’ ‘Star Wars’ jersey to benefit La Nube

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Force will be with the El Paso Chihuahuas this weekend

The Chihuahuas will wear their limited-edition “Star Wars” jerseys this Saturday, May 4 as they play against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the first pitch will be at 6:35 p.m.

The jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will be going to La Nube, the new children’s museum and science center, according to the news release by the Chihuahuas.

“El Pasoans have long filled the ballpark and greatly supported our ‘Star Wars’ Night and Jersey

Auction. We are proud to have the proceeds from this year’s auction go to La Nube to enhance

their vision of bringing a unique, world-class children’s museum to our city,” said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor.

The auction is live and fans can place their bids by texting the word “BID” to (915) 600-6677. The auction will end at the final out of Saturday’s game.

“At La Nube, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to discover, create and innovate.

Community investment is key to fostering innovation and providing accessible programming. The El Paso Chihuahuas’ support strengthens our vision and commitment to the El Paso community. We are grateful for our partnership with them and appreciate the attendees who support this initiative,” said Interim Director of La Nube Stephanie Otero.

For more information on tickets, visit the Chihuahuas’ website here.

