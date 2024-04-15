Chihuahuas shutout for first time since 2022 in a 4-0 loss against the River Cats

The Sacramento River Cats shut out the El Paso Chihuahuas 4-0 Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. It was the first time the Chihuahuas had been shut out since August 30, 2022, when they lost 9-0 at home to the Salt Lake Bees.

Sacramento’s runs came on three home runs. Casey Schmitt hit a solo home run in the first inning, Yusniel Diaz hit another in the bottom of the second and Schmitt hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth. The Chihuahuas had seven hits and three walks but left seven runners on base. El Paso left fielder Graham Pauley went 2-for-4 with two singles.

Paul Fry pitched two scoreless innings out of El Paso’s bullpen, his second two-inning scoreless outing of the series. Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Clay Dungan went 1-for-3 with a walk and now has at least one hit in 13 of his 14 games this season. The Chihuahuas won the opening game of the series on Tuesday night but lost the final five games.

