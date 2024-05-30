Chihuahuas secure first shutout victory since 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas secure its first shutout since 2022 over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night, 8-0.

The Chihuahuas were in need of a victory dropping 11 of its last 14 games headed into game two against Express.

Adam Mazur would help El Paso gain the quick leader with a shot to right field to bring in two runs.

Top of the second Graham Pauley follows up with two more RBI’s on the double at sending one just shy of the fence.

Bases loaded with one out in the 5th frame, Brett Sullivan gets the sac fly paired with the RBI and the score will remain the same for the duration of the game leaving eight runs unanswered by Round Rock.

Gabe Mosser is given the win at the circle in his longest start of the season who was at the mound for 5.1 innings collecting 2 strikeouts and finishing with a 7.36 ERA.

Chihuahuas close out the day with 10 hits, 8 runs and zero errors.

El Paso will look to continue this momentum and turn things around a quarter of the way through the season, headed into game three against Express Thursday with first pitch at 6:05 p.m.

