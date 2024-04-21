Chihuahuas never recover after a 7 score deficit in the 1st against the Isotopes

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored seven runs in the top of the first inning Saturday night and held on to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 11-8. The Isotopes have won three of the first five games of the series at Southwest University Park.

Chihuahuas outfielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. Mercado has hit one homer in each of the Chihuahuas’ four series. Second baseman Nate Mondou went 2-for-5 with a double and his first home run with El Paso. Longtime major leaguer Donovan Solano went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in his first game with El Paso.

Albuquerque right fielder Hunter Goodman went 2-for-4 with a double and his fifth home run of the series. The seven runs in the first were the most allowed in an inning by the Chihuahuas this season.

