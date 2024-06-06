Chihuahuas handed 7-3 loss by Aviators

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-3 Wednesday night in the second game of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. LHP Miguel Cienfuegos made his Triple-A debut for El Paso. Cienfuegos struck out the first batter he faced and ended the first inning with just nine pitches thrown.

The Chihuahuas’ offense started the evening with three doubles in a row from Nate Mondou, Matthew Batten, and Eguy Rosario, bringing in the first two runs of the game. Mondou had two doubles in the game, the 14th time a Chihuahua has recorded two doubles in a game, and the second time Mondou has done so.

Reliever Lake Bachar threw 1.2 shutout innings but did not strike out a hitter for the first time this season, snapping a streak of 19 consecutive games with a strikeout that dated back to March 31st.

Chihuahuas catcher Chandler Seagle started his eighth game of the season for El Paso, hitting his 10th career home run and first of the season. Seagle also threw out the only runner who attempted to steal.

Chihuahuas right fielder Oscar Mercado did not record a hit, snapping his 15-game hitting streak that dated back to May 11th. It stands as the longest hitting streak by a Chihuahuas hitter this season.

Las Vegas’ Jordan Diaz hit a home run in the second inning, snapping a streak of six straight games without a home run allowed by Chihuahuas pitching, which was tied for the longest in team history. Diaz hit two homers in the game for the Aviators and had 5 RBIs.

Box Score:https://www.milb.com/gameday/aviators-vs-chihuahuas/2024/06/05/752011/final/box

Team Records: Las Vegas (31-28), El Paso (24-35)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas RHP Brandon Bielak (0-0, 2.25 ERA) vs. El Paso RHP Sean Reynolds (2-0, 6.75). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

