Chihuahuas handed 10-2 loss by Isotopes

The Albuquerque Isotopes beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2 Thursday night to take their second straight game at Southwest University Park. El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the loss.

The Chihuahuas were held without a baserunner until McCoy led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a double. RBI singles by McCoy and Graham Pauley in the bottom of the ninth brought in the Chihuahuas’ two runs. Chihuahuas reliever Jeremiah Estrada pitched two perfect relief innings with four strikeouts.

Bobby Milacki made his Triple-A debut for El Paso in a 1.1 inning relief outing. Albuquerque leadoff hitter Jordan Beck went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs.

Box Score: Gameday: Isotopes 10, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (04/18/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (5-13), El Paso (7-11)

Albuquerque 10 El Paso 2 – Thursday

WP: Adams (1-0)

LP: Wolf (0-2)

S: None

Time: 2:44

Attn: 5,826

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Thomas Ponticelli (0-3, 21.86) vs. El Paso RHP Nolan Watson (3-1, 4.32). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

