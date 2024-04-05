Chihuahuas handed 10-2 loss by Express

The Round Rock Express scored five runs in the first two innings Thursday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-2. Round Rock has won two of the first three games of the series.

Chihuahuas third baseman Clay Dungan went 1-for-5 with an RBI groundout and has 11 RBIs through the first six games of the season. El Paso’s Sean Reynolds struck out three in a two-inning scoreless relief appearance. Chihuahuas reliever Matt Festa pitched his third scoreless appearance of the season and hasn’t allowed any earned runs in his last 13 appearances, dating back to last season.

Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen allowed one run in four innings in an MLB Injury Rehab start for Round Rock. The Chihuahuas have not won two games in a row or lost two games in a row through their first six games. El Paso’s ninth batter Tim Locastro reached base three times on a double, a walk and a hit by pitch.

Round Rock 10 El Paso 2 – Thursday

WP: G. Anderson (1-0)

LP: Camarena (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:41

Attn: 4,611

Box Score: Gameday: Express 10, Chihuahuas 2 Final Score (04/04/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (4-2), El Paso (3-3)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Owen White (0-1, 9.00) vs. El Paso LHP Ryan Carpenter (0-0, 7.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

