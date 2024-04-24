Chihuahuas grab 7-5 win over Rainiers in series opener

The El Paso Chihuahuas started their six-game road series in Tacoma with a 7-5 win over the Rainiers Tuesday night. The Chihuahuas have won two games in a row and three of their last four.

Former Rainier Mason McCoy started the scoring with a solo home run in the top of the third inning, his second homer of the season. Chihuahuas right fielder Cal Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in the win. El Paso left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 and has reached base multiple times in three of his last four games. Clay Dungan drove in two runs for the Chihuahuas and now leads the Pacific Coast League with 27 RBIs.

Jeremiah Estrada struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to pick up his second consecutive save. Estrada has 20 strikeouts and only three walks this season. Two Chihuahuas were hit by pitches Tuesday, moving El Paso’s total to 25, the most in professional baseball. The Rainiers have lost five games in a row.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 7, Rainiers 5 Final Score (04/23/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (10-12), Tacoma (13-9)

El Paso 7 Tacoma 5 – Tuesday

WP: Fry (1-1)

LP: Lawrence (0-3)

S: Estrada (3)

Time: 2:52

Attn: 2,902

Next Game: Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (0-2, 9.90) vs. Tacoma RHP Levi Stroudt (1-1, 5.71). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.