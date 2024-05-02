Chihuahuas grab 6-4 win over Space Cowboys

The El Paso Chihuahuas beat Sugar Land 6-4 Wednesday to win their second straight game over the Space Cowboys. The Chihuahuas are now 8-6 in home games this season.

The Chihuahuas’ runs came on a three-run home run by Mason McCoy in the second inning, a two-run homer by Brett Sullivan in the sixth and an RBI double by Donovan Solano in the eighth. El Paso left fielder Tirso Ornelas went 2-for-4 with a double and is now 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits in the series. In his last 10 games, Ornelas is 16-for-38 with seven extra-base hits.

Sean Reynolds, Kevin Kopps, Nick Hernandez and Austin Davis all pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas’ bullpen. The Chihuahuas struck out 10 Space Cowboys, one night after striking out 15.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 4, Chihuahuas 6 Final Score (05/01/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (19-10), El Paso (13-16)

El Paso 6 Sugar Land 4 – Wednesday

WP: Reynolds (2-0)

LP: Kouba (1-3)

S: Davis (2)

Time: 2:17

Attn: 4,398

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Blair Henley (1-1, 3.48) vs. El Paso RHP Randy Vásquez (0-2, 7.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

