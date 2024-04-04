Chihuahuas grab 11-8 win over Express for first home victory of season

El Paso shortstop Clay Dungan hit two three-run home runs in the Chihuahuas’ 11-8 win over the Round Rock Express Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Nolan Watson picked up his second win in as many starts and allowed only one baserunner through his first four innings. Lake Bachar pitched two shutout innings of relief to protect the Chihuahuas’ lead and hasn’t allowed any runs in his first 3.1 innings this season. El Paso pitching walked only one Round Rock batter Wednesday.

Three of the first eight El Paso batters were hit by pitches. The Chihuahuas and Express have now played 100 times all-time and both teams have won 50 of the games.

El Paso 11 Round Rock 8 – Wednesday

WP: Watson (2-0)

LP: Greene (0-1)

S: None

Time: 2:26

Attn: 4,023

Box Score: Gameday: Express 8, Chihuahuas 11 Final Score (04/03/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Round Rock (3-2), El Paso (3-2)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP Michael Lorenzen (0-0, 10.13) vs. El Paso LHP Daniel Camarena (0-0, 11.57). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

