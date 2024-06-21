Chihuahuas take late game win over Space Cowboys, 4-3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso takes its first win of the series against Sugar Land after a late game push, 4-3.

It was a defensive standoff for most of the game, Chihuahuas setting a new season high collecting four double plays during the competition. El Paso now has seven in the last two games.

To close out the third frame, score is knotted up at ones before Sugar Land gains the lead during the top of the fourth and gives themselves a two run cushion, 3-1.

Space Cowboys will hold the lead keeping the Chihuahuas scoreless for the next three at bats.

Bottom of the 7th, Triso Ornelas is at the plate and he’s able to give El Paso some momentum following his 463-foot solo home run to right field.

Brett Sullivan knocks a two-run homer out of the park in the bottom of the 8th and Sugar Land is unable to respond in the last frame, solidifying the comeback and the Chihuahuas first win of the series.

El Paso will hit the field for game four tomorrow with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. from Southwest University Park.

