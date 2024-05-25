Chihuahuas take first win in series against Sacramento in walk off fashion

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – Chihuahuas take game four against Sacramento in walk-off fashion Friday night, 7-6. This is El Paso’s first win of its homestand against the River Cats breaking its four game losing streak.

El Paso was in search of a win after dropping nine of its last ten games, giving up 32 runs in their last three competitions alone.

Sacramento was able to get the quick lead putting up runs in both the first and second inning during all three games to open the series- but not on Friday.

Chihuahuas would flip the script putting up five runs total themselves during the first two frames of game four, taking the lead 5-0.

That was until the top of the 4th Sacramento would go on an offensive run to bring it within one, and then take the lead during the top of the 5th following a two run homerun, 6-5.

Despite Sacramento closing the deficit, Eguy Rosario responds with tying things up at six a piece with a grand slam.

Score would remain the same entering the bottom of the 9th looking like this could possibly force El Paso’s first extra inning competition of the year.

The streak would continue – the longest in organization history without an extra innings game – as Triso Ornelas closes things out with the walk off homerun.

Ornelas went 3-5 on the day on offense while on defense relievers Tommy Nance, Tom Cosgrove and Alek Jacob held the River Cats scoreless in the last four innings.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.