Chihuahuas fall to River Cats 9-4 in series finale

The Sacramento River Cats scored six runs in their 10-batter top of the sixth inning Sunday night and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-4. Sacramento won four of the six games in the series.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. El Paso’s Cal Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a triple and had a .444 on-base percentage with four extra-base hits in the series. Right fielder Oscar Mercado went 2-for-5 and set a new season high with two doubles. The Chihuahuas are now 2-7 in series finales this season. Daniel Camarena pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings in the loss for El Paso. The three hour and 20 minute game was the longest of the season for the Chihuahuas. Box Score: Gameday: River Cats 9, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (05/26/2024) (milb.com) Team Records: Sacramento (30-21), El Paso (20-31) Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso TBA vs. Round Rock RHP Adrian Sampson (5-2, 4.53). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

