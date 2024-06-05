Chihuahuas fall 3-1 to Aviators in series opener

The Las Vegas Aviators beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-1 Tuesday night in the opening game of a six-game series at Southwest University Park. El Paso starter Gabe Mosser went 6.2 innings in the loss, which was his longest start of the season.

El Paso struck first on an RBI single by Oscar Mercado in the bottom of the fourth inning. Mercado had two hits and a walk and extended his hitting streak to 15 games, which is the longest by an El Paso player this season. El Paso designated hitter Bryce Johnson stole two bases and is now 14 for 16 in stolen base attempts this year.

Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy made just his second error in 211 fielding chances this season. Mosser has allowed only two runs over his last 11.2 innings. The Chihuahuas have dropped six of their seven games against Las Vegas this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Aviators 3, Chihuahuas 1 Final Score (06/04/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Las Vegas (30-28), El Paso (24-34)

Las Vegas 3 El Paso 1 – Tuesday

WP: Martinez (2-0)

LP: Mosser (2-3)

S: Ferguson (5)

Time: 2:41

Attn: 3,953

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Las Vegas LHP Brady Basso (1-1, 9.49) vs. El Paso LHP Miguel Cienfuegos (0-0, -.–). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

