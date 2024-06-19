Chihuahuas drop series opener to Space Cowboys, 10-8

The El Paso Chihuahuas hit four home runs in their 10-8 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the opener of a six-game series that will close the first half of the season.

El Paso third baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-5 with a 460-foot home run, the longest recorded home run of his professional career and the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season. Rosario has reached base in 24 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. El Paso catcher Brett Sullivan went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, giving him homers in back-to-back games. Tirso Ornelas and Bryce Johnson also homered for the Chihuahuas. Johnson had a double and a walk as well and moved his on-base percentage to .433, which is second best in the league.

San Diego Padres pitcher Glenn Otto allowed two runs in one inning in his MLB Injury Rehab start for the Chihuahuas. The win moved Sugar Land’s magic number to three to clinch the PCL’s first half title. El Paso’s four home runs matched their season high.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 10, Chihuahuas 8 Final Score (06/18/2024) (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (46-24), El Paso (29-41)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Ryan Gusto (0-1, 6.84) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (2-7, 7.30). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

