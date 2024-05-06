Chihuahuas drop game six against Space Cowboys following Space Cowboy’s 8 run inning

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – El Paso Chihuahuas split the series with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys following Sunday afternoons loss, 12-5.

To honor Cinco de Mayo, the Chihuahuas became the “Margaritas,” for the day during their final game of the series.

EL Paso looked to be in good shape as they lead Sugar Land 3-1 at the close of the 4th inning.

Jackson Wolf kept the Space Cowboys low on the board pitching 6 innings finishing with a 4.56 ERA only giving up two hits. This is the longest start by a pitcher within the program since the start of the season.

In the 7th inning, the Margaritas saw 12-batters at the plate giving up 8 runs – the most El Paso has given up in a single inning this year.

The team splits the series, 3-3 against the Space Cowboys.

