Chihuahuas make the comeback against Aviators in game four, 8-6

Chihuahuas make the comeback against Aviators in game four, 8-6

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chihuahuas make the comeback against the Aviators in game four of the series to walk away with the win, 8-6.

Ryan Carpenter was at the mound for El Paso who collected four strikeouts to keep the score tied at zeros throughout the first three innings.

That was until later in the top of the third frame Chihuahuas would give up three runs on a home run, wild pitch and double.

Aviators are able to extend their lead the very next inning, leading to a four run deficit for El Paso headed into the bottom of the fourth.

Oscar Mercado cuts that lead in half, bringing in Graham Pauley on the two-run homer.

The Chihuahuas would put up runs in every single inning to following with the exception of the 7th, to make the come back and take the win.

Chihuahuas and Aviators will face off once against in game five of the series at Southwest University Park Saturday, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.