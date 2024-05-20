Chihuahuas close out tough week with yet another loss

EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – The El Paso Chihuahuas closed out its series on the road against the Las Vegas Aviators with a 1-5 record Sunday afternoon.

The Chihuahuas picked up its first win of the series on Saturday, hoping to carry that momentum into game six and head back to the Sun City with two back to back wins under its belt.

It was a pretty quite day for El Paso at the plate collecting five hits with only one resulting in a run coming at the top of the 9th.

This wouldn’t be enough leaving four runs unanswered dropping the final game of the series, 5-1.

The highlight of the game would be Matthew Batten going 2-for-4 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to 12 games. This is the longest active streak in the Pacific Coast league and tied for the longest for the second-baseman’s personal career.

Batten looks to continue this trend while El Paso as a whole hopes to get back on track during its next series at home, beginning Tuesday May 21st against the Sacramento River Cats.

