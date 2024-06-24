Chihuahuas close out first half of the season with loss against Sugarland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Chihuahuas closed out its first half of the 2024 season of the Pacific Coast League today with a loss in its final game of its homestand against Sugar Land, 6-2.

The Space Cowboys held El Paso scoreless in eight total innings only giving up two runs in the fourth frame with an RBI triple by Oscar Mercado and an RBI single by Graham Pauley.

That would still leave four runs unanswered.

The high on the day came from the circle as relievers Alek Jacob and Jayvien Sandridge both pitched scoreless and hitless innings.

El Paso closes out the first half of the season with 75 games under their belt and a 31-44 record.

The Chihuahuas will now take a day of rest before they head on the road to take on Round Rock for its next series beginning on Tuesday.

